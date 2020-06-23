Trump Travels to Arizona Amid Coronavirus Surge

Shifting focus to his border wall may prove difficult for President Trump during today's visit to Yuma, Arizona one of the nation's current hot spots for surging COVID-19 cases.

Back on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top Trump health officials will testify to a House committee today, warning that the pandemic will not end anytime soon, and could be made even worse by the upcoming flu season.

It comes as the White House tries to downplay the president’s recent vow to slow down coronavirus testing, and as more Trump campaign staffers test positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, top Democrats say the administration is sitting on nearly $14 billion earmarked for testing and contact tracing.

