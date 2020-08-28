Trump Takes Aim At Biden As Republican National Convention Concludes

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Trump promised to defend "the American way of life" if elected to a second term.

(NBC News) President Trump wrapped up the Republican National Convention Thursday night with an appearance from the White House lawn as hundreds of protesters stood gathered outside.

In the political speech of his life, Mr. Trump framed this election as a clear choice.

“This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or allow a radical left movement to completely dismantle and destroy it,” he said as he launched relentless attacks on Joe Biden.

“No one will be safe in Biden’s America,” the president went on to say.

On the South Lawn, packed with supporters – many not wearing masks, the president also defended his response to COVID-19.

That response was a part of the Democratic response delivered by vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

“Donald Trump stood idly by and, folks it was a deadly decision,” Harris said, adding “Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a President of the United States. He failed to protect the American people.”

