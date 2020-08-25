Trump Supporters Make Their Case

President Trump's strongest supporters took to the stage Monday night to rally support for a second term as the Republican National Convention kicked off four days of events.

(NBC News) President Trump’s strongest supporters took to the stage Monday night to rally support for a second term as the Republican National Convention kicked off four days of events.

Many of the speakers hammered Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution,” South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said.

Donald Trump, Jr. also joined in, saying “Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp.”

They called Democrats “radical” and praised President Trump’s pandemic response, ignoring lives and jobs lost.

Democrats, meanwhile, shot back in a message of their own.

“Donald Trump reminds us every day who he is and how much worse it can get with a second term in office,” Senator Kamala Harris said.



