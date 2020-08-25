Trump Appearance Kicks Off Republican National Convention

President Trump makes a surprise stop in Charlotte to accept his re-nomination in person.

(NBC News) President Trump officially accepted his renomination Monday as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte.

“You want to really drive them crazy, say 12 more years,” Mr. Trump told delegates as they chanted “four more years.”

In sharp contrast to the virtual Democratic convention, some of the Republicans’ events this week will include live audiences, with an unprecedented finale on Thursday when President Trump speaks here at the White House.

Trailing Joe Biden in the polls, Mr. Trump is promising a positive message.

“Think of your life prior to the plague coming in, it was the best it’s ever been,” he told supporters.

The president also hit on familiar themes, offering blistering baseless attacks on mail-in voting, downplaying the pandemic and highlighting the stock market despite millions of unemployed Americans.

He’ll appear as part of convention events every day this week along with party leaders, members of his family, and the St. Louis couple that pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters passing by their home.

