Tomorrow is the last day to vote early

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Time is running out to cast your vote for this year’s primary election.

Early voting ends tomorrow and the League of Women Voters is sharing what you need to make your vote count.

For those wanting to cast their ballot early, there’s still time, but it is running out.

Sonya Letson, President of the League of Women Voters, said if you are registered to vote, now is the time to exercise your right.

Before you go you should consider what you have to bring with you and what you can not.

“If you don’t have a photo i.d. you should take with you either a voter registration card, a certified birth certificate, a current utility bill, or some other document with your name and address,” Letson.

Military I.D.’s, passports and US citizenship certificates are also allowed.

