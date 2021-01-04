Tom Scherlen announces campaign for Amarillo City Council, Place 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tom Scherlen has announced his campaign for Amarillo City Council, Place 3.

Scherlen, a local business leader and retiree, said he is running for the Place 3 seat on the Amarillo City Council in an effort to ‘bring citizen-focused representation’ to the local government.

“Armed with decades of experience in business and management, Scherlen is placing an emphasis on putting common-sense management to work for local taxpayers at City Hall.” stated the announcement.

““As your next City Councilman, I plan on getting out there and seeing first-hand how all of our City departments operate,” Scherlen said. “I have learned in my years of management that a lot of times the people doing the job have the best ideas to share that will save both time and money.”

Scherlen claims that as a local business leader, he will bring decades of business experience to the Amarillo City Council, formerly serving as chief executive officer of Austin Hose. During his time as CEO of Austin Hose, Scherlen oversaw operations of locations in Amarillo, San Antonio, Odessa, Corpus Christi, and Wichita, Kansas.

Scherlen said that while informed by his business experience, he plans to emphasize keeping taxes low, improving service for residents, and availability and access at City Hall.

“’What can I do for you’ is a question my son always asked while serving as a police officer and I think it should be asked more often at City Hall too,” Scherlen said.

More information from Scherlen’s campaign can be found here.