AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council.

According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during the Civic Center lawsuit last October that he intended to run for a position on the Amarillo City Council.

“I am a proud, lifetime resident of Amarillo, business owner, and entrepreneur. It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city,” Tipps said in the statement. “I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper. I eagerly look forward to the next several months, and humbly ask for your support!”

Tipps joins Hobert “Gunny” Brown, Tom Scherlen and Tanya Winston in the group who have announced their intention to run for public office in May. According to previous reports, Brown announced his intention to run for Place 4 on the council, Scherlen announced his intention to run for Place 3 on the council and Winston announced her intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

This comes after Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and current Amarillo City Council members Eddy Sauer and Howard Smtih have announced their intentions not to run for reelection. The first day to file for a place on the general election ballot in the state of Texas is Jan. 18 for the May 2023 election.