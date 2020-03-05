Tight race left off the ballot in Collingsworth, Cochran Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — MyHighPlains.com learned today that three candidates were missing from the ballot in both Collingsworth and Cochran Counties.

Steven Denny and Larry Doss, both running for 7th Court of Appeals Place 4, were not on the ballot in those two counties.

Brian Quinn, who was running uncontested for Chief Justice of the 7th Court of Appeals, was also not on the ballot.

Of the 46 counties where the 7th Court of Appeals has jurisdiction, only 44 voted on these two races.

Doss, the incumbent, lost in the primary to Denny by only 414 votes.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office said Doss could file an election contest or seek relief in court, but the Secretary of State’s office said it is up to the candidates and parties involved to decide what the next steps are.

