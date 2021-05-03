Thousands of High Plains residents cast their ballot for the municipal elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousands of High Plains residents cast their ballots for the municipal elections.
According to Potter County elections officials, they had 15% voter turnout. That is 8,000 ballots cast out of 55,000 who are registered with the county.
13,000 voters casted their ballot in Randall County, their turnout percentage sits at nearly 17.5% compared to 2019, Randall County’s voter percentage rose 4%.
