Thornberry Discusses New Congress and Goals for Upcoming Session Video

As the government shut down continues and a new Congress is sworn in, we spoke with Representative Mac Thornberry about what he expects for the near future.

Although things will be different in the house in 2019, Congressman Thornberry tells us his goal will stay the same.

"It is going to be a more challenging political environment in 2019 with Democrats having the majority in the house. One of the things I want to accomplish is to try to maintain as much bipartisan support for the men and women in the military as we possibly can," said Congressman Thornberry.

Along with the changes in leadership in the house, Thornberry says the continuing government shut down is having an impact.

He tells us he believes a solution can be reached.

"I hope it can end quickly, the key issue as you know is border security and it is concerning that we continue to have waves of people who come demanding entry into our country," added Thornberry.

Congressman Thornberry also expects to see more discussions when it comes to healthcare and the economy in the coming months.

"There are a variety of things that need to be done to help the economy grow, to help jobs be created, increase incomes and there are a host of problems that continue with the Obamacare healthcare bill so you are going to see some real differences at least at the onset between the House, the Senate and the president."

As far as a goal for 2019, Thornberry hopes to see continued support for our military and compromises and working together from all sides.

Representative Thornberry's role is changing when it comes to the armed services committee.

With Democrats taking the majority of the house, he will no longer be the chairman but instead will be the ranking member, which is the top Republican in the committee.