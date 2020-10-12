Third ‘Trump Train’ rally kicks off: supporters respond to second debate cancellation

PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – It’s been nine days since President Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19. Monday he returns to the campaign trail in Florida, despite CDC guidelines stating positive cases should remain in isolation for at least two weeks.

In Proctorville, Ohio on Sunday, the president’s supporters did what he couldn’t, they staged a “get out and vote” ride.

Cars, trucks, and other vehicles both large and small filled the parking lot near Krogers in Proctorville. Each car showing their support for their candidate and their hopes for the health and safety of the president.

More than 100 vehicles out here in Proctorville, OH for the third "Trump Train" rally.



We’ve been praying for him just like we have for anybody that’s been affected with COVID. We wish him well. Stacy Holley, “Trump Train” event organizer

On Saturday, President Trump made his first public appearance since being hospitalized for COVID-19. However, the main subject on voter’s minds was the second presidential debate with Democratic opponent Joe Biden Thursday.

The commission on presidential debates said earlier this week that with trump’s covid19 diagnosis the debate had to be virtual. Democratic nominee Joe Biden said “ok”, but President Trump said “no!”

Boyd County resident and Trump supporter Jacob Grubbs says he believes it would be better in-person.

It needs to be in-person because if you’re sitting there virtual, you can just sit there and mute the other candidate right in the middle of their conversation and who’s there to stop you? Jacob Grubbs, Boyd County resident

Biden has scheduled a town hall that night, the president has scheduled two rallies this week.

The third and final presidential debate before election day is scheduled for October 23rd in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for the “Trump Train”, several supporters say, no matter rain or shine, they’re still riding for Trump.

It’s pouring the rain… It shows a lot to our president that we support him and that we’re there for him all the time. Jacob Grubbs, Boyd County resident

For anyone interested in voting on election day, but are not registered, click here.

