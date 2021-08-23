The Fate of City Hall: Amarillo business owner claims petition ignored, City scheduled for Travis County hearing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A local business owner, who has challenged the City of Amarillo’s attempt to obtain Certificates of Obligation (CO’s) to renovate or move city hall, has argued the City ignored his petition on the issue and tried to go through a Travis County court to continue its efforts.

Roasters Coffee & Tea Owner Craig Gualtiere, delivered a petition claiming 10,000 signatures for verification on July 27. The petition followed a June complaint to the Potter County Court that argued that the City of Amarillo has been pursuing CO’s to pay for “Proposition A”, a $275 million bond that was intended for the Civic Center and surrounding projects, despite its failure in the 2020 election.

Certificates of Obligation are usually backed by property taxes and other local revenues, according to a description from the Texas Comptroller. Unlike bonds like Proposition A, Certificates of Obligation do not require voter approval “unless 5 percent of qualified voters within the jurisdiction petition for an election on the spending in question.” The goal of Gualtiere’s petition, coming from that description, was to prove that at least 5 percent of Amarillo voters wanted an election to approve or reject the City’s pursuit of the certificates.

In his latest statement, Gualtiere said that the City “has been unable to verify the 10,000 signatures” he delivered, and that previous to their delivery he hired a “professional verification firm” that claimed over 8,000 of the signatures were valid.

Gualtiere also claimed that two days after he presented the petition, the City filed a lawsuit in Travis County to ask for an “expedited decision” from a District Judge to allow it to move forward with issuing the certificates in question.

“This action is a blatant attempt to ignore Amarillo taxpayers who signed the petition and make an end-run around the Texas CO statute which gives taxpayers the right to vote on this issue.” accused Gualtiere, “One reason they made for wanting the case to be heard in Travis County is so the Austin lawyers the City hired won’t be inconvenienced by traveling to Amarillo!”

Gualtiere also claimed that the City did not mention the outstanding lawsuit he filed in Potter County before he delivered the petition.

Meanwhile, officials from the City of Amarillo have continued to say that the existing 55 year-old city hall building is failing, with “serious structural and mechanical issues” needing to be addressed, for which the annual budget has no funding.

“Part of one was a boiler that went down and we thought we were not gonna be able to heat the building, and then the second was we had biomatter and that flooded the basement,” said Mayor Nelson. “We were concerned that it was going to get into our phone system and our phones would not be operational. How we clear all that out and clean that out was just a gigantic mess.”

Mayor Nelson also said flooding is common and there are regular plumbing issues, plus structural damage.

“Our concrete is failing in our loading dock. We are not ADA compliant, there’s only one place you can go to the restroom if you’re in a wheelchair; if you’re a citizen who uses a wheelchair,” said Mayor Nelson.

“When the governor came to do a press conference here last summer, he had to enter the building through the loading dock and enter into the basement just for accessibility.”

The hearing scheduled for the City of Amarillo in the Travis County 200th District Court, according to court officials, is set for 10 a.m. and will be available to watch on YouTube.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.