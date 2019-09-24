The City of Borger wants to renovate the Aluminum Dome

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger has proposed the expansion and renovation of the Aluminum Dome.

The city says it acquired the building from Hutchinson County last year. Since then they have been looking at ways to enhance it.

“Hotel occupancy gives us a funding stream for convention and tourism-related activities that we can’t use on streets or police so we can divert that money to do something with this facility for the benefit of our entire community,” Garrett Spradling, Assitant City Manager, explained.

The updated version of the dome would include new lighting, updated restrooms, and a waterproofing system. The city said they have had problems with leaks in the past.

The building currently houses 2,500 people standing room only and about 1,500 with tables and chairs.

The city told us they want to hold larger events in hopes to give citizens more to do within city limits.

Current plans and drawings are available to view on a web page specifically designed for viewers.