AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, responded to the ongoing situation overseas after Russia invaded Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

According to previous reports by NewsNation, Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday, involving explosions in three Ukrainian cities. Russia has launched attacks in 10 of the country’s regions, focusing on the east and south parts of Ukraine.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Cornyn said that the United States stands with Ukraine, stressing that the United States will do everything it can to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

“The United States has played no part in creating this crisis, but we have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their own sovereignty,” the statement read. “Putin has tried to get away with as much as he can, and it would be naive to think that he will stop at Ukraine. Ukraine is on the front line of a crisis, but the security of Europe is also in question.

“This is not just about Ukraine. This is not just about Europe. This is about America’s credibility and that of our friends and allies around the world and our willingness to stand up for our values and defend our freedoms,” the statement concluded. “If the U.S. fails to support Ukraine, other authoritarian movements like those in China and Iran will take note.”

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also responded to the situation, saying that he is praying for the “millions of Ukrainians who are facing Putin’s unprovoked aggression and this existential threat.”

“Ukraine has America’s steadfast support and we will continue to arm them so they can defend their country. Those involved in this should know they’ll be held accountable,” the tweet read.