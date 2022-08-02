AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of August.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the commission is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of August. Officials are expecting the benefits to help around 1.5 million households throughout the state.

“It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food,” Abbott said in the release. “Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy.”

Since April 2020, the commission has provided more than $7.6 billion in benefits. All SNAP households are expected to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which are expected to appear in accounts by Aug. 31.

“Nutrition plays a vital role in the lives of Texans,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release. “We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods.”

For more information about benefits, visit the state’s website.