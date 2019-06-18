Texas Tech officials celebrating funding for vet school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When Governor Greg Abbott signed the budget this weekend, he made the dream of a Texas Tech Veterinary School in Amarillo a reality.

Texas Tech officials are applauding the efforts that helped bring more than $17-million to the new vet school by Gov. Abbott signing House Bill 1.

The funds will help establish the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine here in Amarillo.

University Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said it is a win-win for the school and future vet students.

“When you have commodity driven economy that kind of come up and down relative to the price of beef and milk it’s very helpful to have the underpinning of something like this school to give you stability to the baseline of the economy,” said Dr. Mitchell.

The focus of the school will remain on large animals.

By doing so Texas Tech will grow economically by bringing in new students and being able to keep current students.

The school of veterinary medicine will be located at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is expected to open in 2021.