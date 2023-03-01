AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency released a recent report with recommendations to address teacher openings in the state.

Last March, Gov. Abbott (R-Texas) directed TEA Director Mike Morath to create the Teacher Vanacy Task Force. Nearly a year later, the final report from the 46-member group of teachers and administrators is being recommended to the Texas Legislature.

The task force’s recommendations fit into three main policy categories: compensation, working conditions, and support.

“That report that the task force turned in really speaks loudly to the Texas legislature right now to really fund Texas public schools and pay Texas public school teachers a livable wage and a higher wage,” said task member, Chris Tatum, who serves as the chief human resources officer at Amarillo ISD.

“Teachers work 187 days a year, you know, people think, ‘Oh, they work eight hours a day, you know,’ But how much time are they grading papers? How much time are they calling parents? How much time are they lesson planning?” he continued. “How do we equip our teachers better? And really, not just teachers, but everybody in the educational world. How do we equip them better to maybe take more off of that teacher’s plate?”

Tatum said every year AISD loses 250 to 300 teachers. But he hopes the legislature will act to help school districts find and keep teachers.

“All education in Texas is in their hands, and to fund that correctly and appropriately, and to fund teachers correctly and appropriately and to give the correct training and supports and to make sure that the teachers aren’t overworked and feel like they’re underpaid,” he said. “So it truly is in the legislature’s hands right now.”

In a recent release, Gov. Abbott said: “I thank the teachers and school leaders on this task force for their work addressing full-time and substitute teacher vacancies in Texas schools. Their recommendations will help ensure that best practices and resources are available for teacher recruitment and retention. Working with the Texas legislature, we will develop and implement strategies that attract, retain, and support highly qualified educators to provide students across the state with even greater opportunities to learn and grow.”

Commissioner Morath also said in part, “The work of the task force has further illuminated critical issues facing Texas public schools and has provided concrete steps to move forward. I am grateful for their thoughtful and insightful approach to developing practical policy recommendations that help address these challenges.”

The task force also recommended a teacher time study.

Tatum said, “It’s just been so burdensome with paper lately and the different reports and things you have to do, and with that time study, really the state of Texas is going to reach out and we’re going to figure out exactly, or as close as we can, how much time teachers are working on lesson plans on their own time, and figuring out a way how to compensate them for that.”