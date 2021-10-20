Texas State Senator Kel Seliger to not seek re-election

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas State Senator Kel Seliger announced Wednesday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

According to a news release from his office, Seliger has represented Senate District 31 since 2004, authoring numerous pieces of legislation surrounding topics like creating individual graduation committees and providing capital construction projects at every higher education institution in the state.

“After thoughtful consideration and with the reassurance of my family, including my new very vocal granddaughter, I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to the Texas Senate,” Seliger said in the release. “From my first campaign in 1989 to today, I have felt overwhelmingly proud to serve the Panhandle, South Plains and the Permian Basin.”

According to the release, Seliger has served as the chairman of the Senate’s Higher Education Committee as well as the Senate’s Select Committee on Redistricting. He also served on the Finance and Education Committees.

“I am no less dedicated to the fundamental principles of smaller government, local control and

real fiscal conservatism as I was when I first ran for the Texas Senate,” Seliger said in the release. I will continue to serve the great constituents of Senate District 31 for the remainder of my term. I am forever grateful for my family, supporters, staff and those who have worked on my behalf since 2004. Thank

you for placing your trust in me as your Texas State Senator.”

