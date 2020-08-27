Texas State Rep. Ken King hosting townhalls in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, September 9 and 16, 2020, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the upcoming 87th Regular Legislative Session.

King will be at the following locations September 9, 2020:

FirstBank Southwest

115 S. Main

Booker, TX 79005

10am-11am

Perryton Club

520 SE 24th Ave

Perryton, TX 79070

1pm-2pm

First State Bank Hospitality Room

1 NE Court Street

Spearman, TX 79081

3pm-4pm

King will be at the following locations September 16, 2020:

Exhibition Building

10965 Exhibition Center Rd

Canadian, TX 79014

8:30am-9:30am

Roberts County Park-Pavilion

Miami, TX 79059

10am-11am

Pampa Chamber of Commerce

200 N. Ballard

Pampa, TX 79065

1:30pm-2:30pm

Rep. King will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.

All local safety guidelines will be observed during these meetings.