Texas State Rep. Ken King hosting townhalls in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, September 9 and 16, 2020, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the upcoming 87th Regular Legislative Session.
King will be at the following locations September 9, 2020:
FirstBank Southwest
- 115 S. Main
- Booker, TX 79005
- 10am-11am
Perryton Club
- 520 SE 24th Ave
- Perryton, TX 79070
- 1pm-2pm
First State Bank Hospitality Room
- 1 NE Court Street
- Spearman, TX 79081
- 3pm-4pm
King will be at the following locations September 16, 2020:
Exhibition Building
- 10965 Exhibition Center Rd
- Canadian, TX 79014
- 8:30am-9:30am
Roberts County Park-Pavilion
- Miami, TX 79059
- 10am-11am
Pampa Chamber of Commerce
- 200 N. Ballard
- Pampa, TX 79065
- 1:30pm-2:30pm
Rep. King will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.
“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.
All local safety guidelines will be observed during these meetings.