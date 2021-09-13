Texas State Rep. Ken King hosting townhalls in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday Sept. 28, Texas Representative Ken King will be touring numerous towns within House District 88, discussing the 87th regular legislative session, as well as the subsequent special sessions.

According to a news release, King will give an overview of what occurred during the sessions and will then solicit feedback from constituents on various issues important to them and their communities.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House,” King said in the release.

On Monday, Sept. 27, King will be at the following locations: .

Exhibition Building

10965 Exhibition Center Rd

Canadian, TX

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

FirstBank Southwest

115 S. Main

Booker, TX

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Frank Phillips College

2314 S. Jefferson Street

Perryton, TX

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hansford County Annex

221 Main

Spearman, TX

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, King will be at the following locations:

Miami High School Auditorium

100 Warrior Lane

Miami, TX

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pampa Chamber of Commerce

200 N. Ballard

Pampa, TX

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

According to the release, all local safety guidelines will be followed during the meetings.