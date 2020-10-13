Texas shatters voter registration numbers, estimated 3 Million new voters registered

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the start of early voting, the Secretary of State reported a net of 1.3 million Texans have registered to vote since November 2018 and 1.9 million have registered since November 2016. With natural changes in the voting rolls, the Texas Democratic Party estimates nearly 3 million new voters have been added since 2016.
More information about the changing electorate in Texas can be found here.
Listed below is the net new registrants since 2016 and 2018:
|Total
|Suspense
|Active
|October 12, 2020
|16,917,486
|1,702,308
|15,215,448
|January 2020
|16,102,947
|1,726,395
|14,376,552
|November 2018
|15,793,257
|1,879,611
|13,913,646
|November 2016
|15,101,087
|1,692,607
|13,408,480
Since September 1, here are the counties that have seen the highest amount of added voters to the voting rolls:
|Harris
|55,044
|Dallas
|32,736
|Bexar
|24,501
|Collin
|22,022
|Denton
|19,593
|Tarrant
|17,983
|Travis
|17,466
The main takeaway, estimated from the reported numbers, is that 1 in 5 voters in Texas may be first time Texas voters.
More information and resources about voting in Texas can be found at Your Local Election HQ at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo College instructor weighs in on the impact of television political ads
- Silver Star Nation Interactive: Dak done for 2020; What’s next for the Cowboys?
- One dead in residential fire on S Johnson
- Quanah ISD COVID-19 quarantine
- APD: Suspect arrested for Amarillo Blvd. stabbing