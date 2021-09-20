Texas Senator Kel Seliger to host virtual community town halls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Senator Kel Seliger (R-31) announced Monday that it will host additional Town Hall meetings this week for Texas Panhandle residents.

According to a news release, Seliger will discuss the recently completed 87th regular session, the first and second special sessions as well as the upcoming third special session. The town halls will be hosted in a virtual fashion, giving the opportunity for constituents to ask Seliger questions about their own community and the issues facing the state as a whole.

Information for the virtual town halls can be found at https://www.kelseliger.com/town-halls/. The schedule for the town halls are the following: