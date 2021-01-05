Texas Senator John Cornyn says he won’t object to certifying Biden win ‘based on unproven allegations’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn says he won’t object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes on Wednesday.

In a letter KXAN received from Cornyn’s office Tuesday, Cornyn praises President Donald Trump and his administration, opining that they improved the U.S. economy and produced “so many successes, almost too many to name.”

Nevertheless, Cornyn, who has served as a senator for the state since 2002, says there’s a lack of evidence of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and the allegations are not enough to prevent him from accepting Biden as the winner.

This announcement comes as Texas’ other senator, Sen. Ted Cruz is leading the charge for a 10-day emergency audit challenging electoral votes in key swing states.

Cornyn, however, isn’t joining in.

“Every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed to change the outcome,” Cornyn writes. “And multiple states have conducted recounts to confirm the results — in Georgia, three times. So, unless substantial, new evidence is present during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”

But Cornyn doesn’t begrudge his fellow Republicans for putting up a fight, no matter how narrow its chances of success, saying their concerns deserve to be looked at and discussed — if they are credible.

“Members of Congress are entitled to vote any way they wish and are accountable to their constituents for that vote, but a vote not to certify the electoral votes of a state based on an emergency audit that is designed to fail is not a vote on the merits. It is not a vote based on evidence.” Texas Sen. John Cornyn

The letter was emailed to Texans on Cornyn’s email list Tuesday morning but not made available on Cornyn’s social media channels.

Cornyn has shifted his focus to another election recently, choosing instead to speak out in support of Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. Cornyn himself won re-election in November.

Closing the letter, he laments the election not going in favor of Trump, as he’d hoped. But the senator says his fellow Republicans shouldn’t allow their own disappointment to “override the legitimate votes of millions of Americans and our duty to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

President-elect Biden is set to be inaugurated in just over two weeks, on Jan. 20.