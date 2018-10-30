Texas Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Returns to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Representative Beto O'Rourke made another stop in Amarillo today.

He spoke with voters this afternoon at Six Car Pub and Brewery about the divisiveness of the current political climate.

Rep. O'Rourke also visited to encourage voter turnout and give undecided voters one more opportunity to hear his message.

"I want to make sure that this divided country comes together. That Texas, that Amarillo, helped to lead the way," said Rep. O'Rourke. "I think that we understand that we are not defined by our party affiliation. We're defined by what we want to do for this country going forward."

Rep. O'Rourke is vying for Sen. Ted Cruz's seat this November.

Early voting runs until Nov. 2, and Election Day is Nov. 6.