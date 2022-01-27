AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Secretary of State’s office recently released information on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitutions that Texas residents will be able to vote on in an election on May 7.

According to a news release from the state’s Secretary of State’s office, Joe Esparza, the state’s deputy secretary of state, drew the ballot order for the two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that voters will see on the ballot in the May 7 election.

With a majority vote, the following two amendments would be added to the constitution:

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

The release states that in order for the amendments to appear on the ballot in May, the proposed amendments have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives. For more information about the upcoming May election, as well as other elections occurring in 2022, visit the Vote Texas website.