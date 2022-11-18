AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement surrounding the recent growth in jobs throughout the state, according to figures provided by the Texas Workforce Commission and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to a news release from the commission, officials said the state of Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs in October, adding to the 12-month streak of employment highs and record-setting job counts throughout the state. This comes as total nonfarm employment reached 13,630,000 in October.

“Texas continues to create jobs and set historic employment records each month thanks to our strong, growing workforce and continuing business confidence in Texas,” Abbott said in the statement. “With 49,500 jobs added last month and another new record for total jobs, the Lone Star State shines as a beacon of opportunity. Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. Working together in the months ahead, we will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans.”

Officials from the Texas Workforce Commission said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4% in October, a figure which officials stated was the lowest level since the reported rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Amarillo continues to record the lowest unemployment rate in the state, along with the Austin-Round Rock area, with a not-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8% in October.

