AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent update from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Amarillo area showed the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of October 2023, as the state overall reported a steady unemployment rate and industry growth.

The TWC reported that the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force in Texas reached a new high of 15,162,100 after growing by 20,900 people in October, which was the 10th monthly increase in a row. However, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, remaining higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.9%, which has been a continued trend despite growth during 2023 in both how many jobs are in Texas and how many people are in the labor market.

Total nonfarm employment in Texas decreased by 1,300 jobs, said the TWC. In October 2023, Texas had a seasonally adjusted job count of 14,048,200. Still, the TWC reported that Texas leading the nation in over-the-year job growth, with an annual growth rate of 2.9% compared to the 1.9% national rate.

“Despite a small decrease in payroll jobs, the Texas labor force grew by nearly 21,000 people in October, with no change in the unemployment rate,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas economy continues to grow, and there are nearly 480,000 job listings for individuals with the right skills, which TWC can help provide.”

The TWC also reported that six out of 11 major industries in Texas expanded in October: Trade, transportation, utilities, information, professional, and business services all saw notable growth.

“Texas continues to outpace the nation in job growth as we expand workforce opportunities in multiple industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “This means doors continue to open for career pathways and for job seekers entering the workplace.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area had a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in October, said the TWC. That was beaten by the Midland MSA’s 2.4% but was still noted as the second-lowest in the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement celebrating the October employment data and the continued growth in jobs and the labor force.

“Thanks to our young, skilled, diverse, and growing labor force—the largest ever and a magnet for businesses looking to invest and expand—Texas again leads the nation in annual jobs growth,” said Governor Abbott. “Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew more jobs over the past 12 months than any other state. That momentum is a testament to the resilience of Texas businesses and entrepreneurs and the best business climate in the nation. With more Texans working than ever before, we continue to build an even bolder Texas of tomorrow.”