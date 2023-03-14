AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a notice published on the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs website, the Texas Rent Relief Program reopened on Tuesday and will accept applications until March 28 in order to distribute its remaining $96 million in funds.

“To date, Texas Rent Relief has served more than 316,000 households affected by the pandemic. We continue to see a strong need for assistance, and eviction filings statewide have now returned to pre-pandemic levels,” commented TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson in the announcement. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to re-open the application portal for two weeks to help more Texas tenants and landlords.”

Notes about applications listed in the announcement included:

First-time applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance, either with past due payments or a combination of past due and up to three months of current and future payments made on their behalf.

Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit an Additional Funding Request via their existing online user account.

Landlords are eligible to apply if they have paid on behalf of tenants.

Applications will be processed in the order received and prioritize those facing eviction.

Eligible households can apply for assistance online or over the phone with the TRR call center at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368), which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT on Mondays through Fridays.

Other rent-related resources included:

Those facing eviction were advised by the TDHCA to seek legal assistance, go to their eviction hearing, and stay in communication with their landlord and the court. They can visit resources online or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding their options and to seek free or low-cost legal assistance.