AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law Tuesday that would eliminate mandatory vehicle inspections in Texas once it takes effect in 2025.

Under current state law, most vehicles statewide are required to undergo annual vehicle safety inspections. Come 2025, that yearly inspection would be replaced by an annual $7.50 fee — the same as the current inspection fee, but without the added need of taking your vehicle to the shop.

While this legislation will remove the necessity for an annual safety inspection, there are still several counties statewide that mandate yearly emissions testing. Currently, 17 counties — regions primarily surrounding metro areas or with highly concentrated populations — require those emissions inspections:

Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Denton

El Paso

Ellis

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

However, some vehicles are exempt from emissions testing. Only gasoline-powered vehicles are required to undergo the annual test, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Diesel-powered vehicles and motorcycles are exempt from emissions testing.

Gasoline vehicles between the ages of two and 24 years old, or upon the expiration of a vehicle’s initial two-year inspection sticker, must have an emissions test.

More information on emissions testing is available on DPS’ inspection criteria webpage.