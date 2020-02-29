Texas Rangers turn over investigation into Gray Co. Sheriff to 31st District Attorney’s Office

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers have turned over their investigation into Gray County Sheriff Michael Ryan to the 31st District Attorney’s Office.

The documents show the investigation started in May of 2019 after allegations of abuse of official capacity and tampering with government records.

According to the heavily redacted documents, the investigation was requested by the 31st District Attorney in Gray County.

A DPS spokeswoman said the case has been turned over to the DA’s office.

We reached out to the DA’s office for an update. They have not commented to us yet, but documents show a review date on April 6 for the case.

Ryan is currently seeking re-election for the sheriff’s position.

More from MyHighPlains.com: