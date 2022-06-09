AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Railroad Commission, officials approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Oil and Gas Monitoring and Enforcement Plan on Tuesday with the aim to “improve transparency and build upon efforts that protect public safety and the environment in its oversight of the oil and gas industry.”

The plan, said officials, outlined priorities and offered statistical data regarding the agency’s enforcement efforts. The full plan can be read here.

While explaining the RRC’s inspection processes and enforcement procedures, officials noted that the plan affirmed the agency’s commitment to inspecting oil and gas facilities at least once every five years. Further, the plan also included an intent to expand statistical data in the future for progress and comparison purposes. Also, regarding statistics, the RRC noted that it intends to study flaring data in order to find methods to avoid flaring in the future and clarify any data discrepancies.

“Texas’ oil and gas industry has become increasingly more important to maintain economic stability in the nation during global conflicts,” said Wei Wang, RRC Executive Director. “The RRC is also committed to ensuring any expansion of oil and gas in the state is done responsibly in a manner protective of Texans and the environment, which the Oil and Gas Monitoring and Enforcement Plan helps to ensure.”

The RRC also noted that it is committed to plan-involved measures including plugging orphaned wells, for which its State Managed Plugging Program established a goal to plug another 1,000 orphaned wells in the fiscal year 2023.

Also, the agency said that it has continued to update its computing systems to make more information available online, in the interest of transparency.

More information on the Texas Railroad Commission can be found on its website.