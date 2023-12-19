AUSTIN – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Aaron Kinsey was appointed Chair of the Texas State Board of Education, set to succeed Dr. Keven Ellis in a term that will last until December 2025.

Kinsey, of Midland, was noted by the governor’s office as the SBOE District 15 Representative, which covers the Texas Panhandle and Plains regions. Kinsey is also CEO of American Patrols, Inc., an aviation oilfield services company, and a nine-year veteran of the US Air Force. He was also noted as a member of the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation Committee on School Finance/Permanent School Fund and chair of the Committee on Strategic Planning and Policy, and a member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation Liberty Leadership Council.

“Dr. Keven Ellis’ time as SBOE Chair marked great achievements for Texas families,” said Abbott. “Dr. Ellis’ steadfast commitment to public education helped us build opportunities to ensure a brighter future for all Texas children, and I thank him for his service to our state. Aaron Kinsey’s previous service in the Air Force and depth of experience as a business leader will be a boon to the SBOE as he assumes this important role. Working together with Aaron and the SBOE, Texas will continue to prepare our students to reach greater heights in the Texas of tomorrow.”