AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo GOP, along with the Amarillo office of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, are hosting a Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit starting Tuesday at the Amarillo Club.

According to a news release, attendees will be able to hear from state lawmakers and officials, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Texas State Senate District 31 Republican candidate Kevin Sparks, about ongoing state issues. This event will also give residents the ability to interact with lawmakers and officials and let them know about various issues and concerns in the Texas Panhandle.

Events start at 7:30 a.m. and panels throughout the day cover topics including Texas Healthcare, broadband, the state’s economy, agriculture and housing. According to the release, Paxton will serve as the luncheon’s keynote speaker at 12 p.m., speaking on “A Perspective on Texas Determination and Grit – How we help each other.”

For more information, visit the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit’s website.