AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Legislature establishes its committees for the 88th Legislative Session, a number of lawmakers from the Texas Panhandle are expected to represent the region in a variety of committees.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced committee assignments for the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday. Texas Senate committees were also recently appointed by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

“These assignments were made after careful consideration and extensive reflection, taking into account the committee preferences expressed by each member as well as the diverse talents they bring to the table — a combination that will help drive our chamber’s success and impact on issues facing Texans this legislative session,” Phelan recently said regarding the house committee assignments.

The committees that Texas Panhandle representatives will be a part of include:

Natural Resources Committee: Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo

Public Health Committee: Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo

Select Committee on Health Care Reform: Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo

Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee: Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo

State Affairs Committee: Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo

Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee: Chair – Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian

Public Education Committee: Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian.

According to a news release from Price’s office, Price said that he is looking forward to continuing work on matters that “directly impact” his constituents, including water and healthcare.

“Having a reliable source of clean water is important to every person, family and community,” Price said in the release. The same is also true for having timely access to quality healthcare in the rural areas of our vast state, including at home in the Texas Panhandle. Also, water and healthcare are two key components for ensuring the sustainability and the continued economic viability of rural Texas, and it is rural communities that produce the food and fiber that, in large part, help sustain our state and country.”

King said in a release from his office that he is honored to have been named the chair of the House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedure, along with being a member on the Public Education Committee.

“Every session presents its own sets of challenges and this session will be no different,” King said. “I am excited to work with the different industries that the LAP committee will touch and I will continue to fight for the 5 1/2 million school children in the state of Texas.”

For the Texas Senate, Texas Senator Kevin Sparks, R-Midland was named to the following committees:

Senate Committee on Health and Human Services

Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development

Vice Chair on the Senate Committee on Nominations

Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs

Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs.