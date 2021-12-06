Texas official calls for additional Texas Legislative session

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller waves as he arrives at Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team in Palm Beach, Fla. A claim by Miller that “illegal aliens” attacked a hunting party in remote West Texas was criticized Monday, Jan 16, 2017, by the local sheriff who says the hunters fired on one another. Miller said in a recent Facebook post that the attack is another reason why a wall must be built to secure the Texas border. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One state of Texas government official is calling for an additional session of the Texas Legislature related to issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is requesting a fourth special legislative session aimed at extending “protections to Texas workers from COVID-19 requirements mandated by the federal government or public or private employers.”

Miller is also requesting the state of Texas to use its excess COVID-19 federal funding to go towards a relief fund, providing funds for workers and small businesses who are impacted by the mandates, the release states

“On November 4th, I publicly called for a fourth special session to last only four days to address the Biden vaccine mandate. In the past month the hysteria has grown worse,” Miller said in the release. “The absurd reaction to the latest COVID-19 variant by the federal government and other governmental entities requires us to protect the rights, liberties, and jobs of our fellow Texans… Texas farmers and ranchers, as well as rural and small-town Texans, who depend on the agricultural economy for a living can ill afford another lockdown. Many are on the brink of financial ruin when their communities were barely affected by COVID-19. Supply chain interruptions are already causing problems with food availability in our grocery stores and are impacting our school nutritional programs.”

In the session, Miller said in the release he would encourage the legislature to cover other priorities, including election crimes and school choice.