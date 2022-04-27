WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Texas lawmakers are commenting on the recent release of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine from Texas who was arrested in Russia and imprisoned for years.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Russia and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange Wednesday, trading Reed for The U.S. agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Russian authorities said that Reed assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station after drinking heavily. Associated Press reports said that Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison, while his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Cornyn said he applauds President Joe Biden as well as the officials from the State Department who helped the process of Reed’s release. Cornyn previously introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate in February, calling for Reed’s release as well as other political prisoners.

“Trevor has survived a real-life nightmare, held in a Russian prison for nearly 1000 days with little to no access to badly-needed health care or communication with his family,” Cornyn said in the release. “I’m beyond relieved Trevor will return home to his family in Texas, who were relentless in the fight to secure his release and never gave up hope.”

In a tweet made from his Twitter account, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 said “PRAISE GOD! Trevor Reed, a Texan and Marine Corps veteran, is coming home after being wrongfully imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Please continue praying for Trevor and his family as he recovers both mentally and physically.”

In a statement, Biden said that he is grateful for all the entities who helped the process of returning Reed to the United States.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said in the statement. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”