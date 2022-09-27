DALLAS (Nexstar) — Not only can you hear from two candidates vying for governor of Texas on Friday night, Nexstar Media Group is giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke said live during the event.

Nexstar Media Group is hosting a panel in Dallas in which participants will use dials to respond to comments they like and dislike from incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D).

When the panel likes what they hear, you’ll see lines on a screen move up in a positive direction. Don’t like what they hear? That will be reflected by a downward trend of the line.

Nexstar Media Group worked together with an outside research company to put together the panel of undecided voters. Each registered, undecided voter was thoroughly screened before participating.

The stream will be live on our website during the one-hour event and will also be made available on Facebook. It’s designed to be a second-screen compliment to the debate airing on television.

The debate between Abbott and O’Rourke is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar will host and televise the debate on KXAN and 13 other markets throughout the state, joined by KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The early voting period in Texas runs Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.