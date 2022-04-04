AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott published a proclamation on Monday morning to recognize April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the state. The governor’s office described the month as “a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout our nation and across the Lone Star State.”

The governor’s office said that Texans are encouraged to honor survivors while the state “continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence.” The office also supported the use of the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultAwarenessMonth on social media for Texans to show their support throughout the month.

“To honor the courage of survivors across our state and stand with them in solidarity, we must continue advocating for survivors and raising awareness of sexual assault, supporting the individuals and organizations who work to prevent these crimes,” said the proclamation. “By working together, Texans can help end the terrible pain inflicted by sexual assault and help survivors and their loved ones find healing.”

The governor’s office also promoted the governor’s Sexual Assault Survivor Task Force, established in 2019 to “ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state.” The task force releases a report every two years, with its last release being in 2020.