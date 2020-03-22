Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues new executive order increasing hospital capacity

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Governor Greg Abbott updated Texas citizens today, March 22, on what he is doing to combat COVID-19.

Governor Abbott announced he signed an Executive order to expand hospital bed capacity. The action will enforce Texas’ health care capabilities and provide care to COVID-19 patients.

Through this order, the Governor directed all licensed health care professionals and facilities to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death.

Abbott also suspended certain regulations as requested by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to allow for increased occupancy of hospital rooms, meaning hospitals will be able to treat more than one patient in a patient room.

The Governor also announced the creation of a temporary Supply Chain Strike Force. Abbott immediately named Keith Miears, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Procurement at Dell Technologies, to serve as Supply Chain Director for the state of Texas.

The Supply Chain Strike Force will be tasked with ensuring health care facilities have the supplies and resources they need for COVID-19.

The team will also work to make sure day-to-day resources (including food) are available for Texas’ medical workers, and those who have contracted COVID-19.

Governor Abbott said, “We have seen how this virus has progressed in other states and nations, and it is vital that Texas stays ahead of the curve as the situation develops here. Patient care capacity is essential during this time, which is why the state of Texas is taking action to increase hospital bed capacity, provide additional space for medical personnel to care for patients and ensure that healthcare facilities have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19. Along with this Executive Order, the Supply Chain Strike Force will play a crucial role in addressing these needs by helping to secure and expedite the distribution of resources across the state. These are unprecedented times, and Texas will continue to take robust action to protect our communities and support those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.”

According to Governor Abbott’s press release, The Governor’s Executive Order takes effect immediately and remains in effect and in full force until 11:59 p.m. on April 21, 2020, unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the Governor.