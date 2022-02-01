AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released information Tuesday regarding the state’s response to the severe winter weather expected to impact the state as a whole starting Wednesday.

According to a news release, officials from Abbott’s office hosted a briefing with various state offices, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Abbott said in the release that he urges Texas residents to avoid travel if possible, with roadways being expected to be dangerous.

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to respond robustly to the substantial winter storm that is expected to impact our state over the coming days,” Abbott said in the release. “Every state agency is in close communication and coordination to provide resources and valuable information to keep Texans safe during these winter weather conditions. Texans are urged to avoid driving on roads and closely monitor weather conditions and guidance from local and state officials over the coming days as we work together to keep our loved ones safe.”

During Tuesday’s event, Abbott spoke about multiple topics, including power generation capacity ahead of the winter weather. Abbott also spoke about how other departments are being impacted by the upcoming winter weather, including the Texas Department of Emergency Management hosting daily statewide weather briefings as well as organizing other prevention measures.