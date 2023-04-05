AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that an Amarillo resident has been reappointed to a state council.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott has reappointed Amarillo resident Brandi Reed, the director of education at Family Support Service of Amarillo, Inc., to the Texas Crime Victims Institute Advisory Council for a term set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025, subject to Senate confirmation.

Reed is also a member of the Texas Council on Family Violence, the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault and a committee member of the Planning and Network Advisory Committee for Texas Panhandle Centers.

According to the release, this council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of victims who have died, guardians of victims as well as society as a whole.

Others throughout the state who were appointed to the council include:

David Schwartz, a Bellaire resident who is a retired pharmacist;

Hector Villarreal, an Alice resident who is the site director and professor of criminal justice for Coastal Bend College and a reserve peace officer with the Kingsville Police Department;

Representative Andrew Murr, a Junction resident who serves as the chair of the House General Investigating Committee and a member of the House Committees on Corrections, Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence and Redistricting;

Abigail Brookshire, a Midlothian resident who is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington pursuing a degree in psychology;

Libby Hamilton, an Austin resident who is the director of the Victims Liaison Program for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles;

Senator Joan Huffman, a Houston resident who is chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, the chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting and a senior member of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice and the Legislative Budget Board;

Emmitt Jackson Jr., an Argyle resident who is the chief of police for the Argyle Police Department;

Erleigh Wiley, a Forney resident who is the criminal district attorney for Kaufman County;

Lee Ann Breading, a Denton resident who is the district judge for the 462nd Judicial District Court.