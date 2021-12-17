Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provides update on state’s rent relief program

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has committed more than 95% of total funds from the Texas Rent Relief Program to those who applied for assistance.

According to a news release from the office, Texas was the first state in the country to distribute $1 billion in rent relief funds, reaching more than 98% of its counties. The department is in the process of notifying applicants about their status, as well as the next steps and additional resources available for rental assistance.

“The Texas Rent Relief program has provided hundreds of thousands of Texans with utility and rental assistance, and I thank TDHCA for ensuring that these funds were distributed swiftly to those that needed it most,” Abbott said in the release. “As TDHCA commits and disburses the remaining funds of the program, I urge Texans still in need of assistance to visit the Texas Rent Relief program website for other possible rent and utility resources across the state.”

Officials state that because of the number of requests for assistance exceeding the funds available, officials closed the application portal for the Texas Rent Relief program in November. The funds that are remaining will be “committed and disbursed in the new year.”