AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed, and reappointed, 12 individuals throughout the state to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council. One of the members reappointed to the council is a Claude resident and a City of Amarillo employee.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott reappointed John “Johnny” Scholl, a Claude resident and a chief building official for the city of Amarillo, to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council. The council helps oversee the state’s program which regulates industrialized housing and buildings.

Scholl was named the city of Amarillo’s building official in July 2021, according to a news release from the city of Amarillo at that time. As the building official for the city of Amarillo, Scholl is “responsible for the administration, management and operation” of the city’s Building Safety Department.

“The function of the Building Safety Department includes the enforcement of city ordinances and state laws regulating contractor and tradesmen licensing and registration, along with the construction, use maintenance, and demolition of buildings and other structures,” city of Amarillo officials said at the time.

The other individuals appointed or reappointed to the council includes:

Roland Brown, a Midlothian resident who is the vice president of design for Ramtech Building Systems, Inc.;

Otis Jones Jr., a Houston resident who is a senior project engineer for LJB Inc.;

Binoy Kurien, a Pearland resident who is a code compliance manager at Powell Industries;

Edward “Eddie” Martin, an Austin resident who is the president and chief executive officer of Tilson Homes;

Scott McDonald, a Keller resident who is the director of development services for the city of Denton;

Stephen Shang, an Austin resident who is the chief executive officer of Falcon Structures;

Suzanne Arnold, a Garland resident who is the chief building official for the city of McKinney;

Janet Hoffman, a Galveston resident who is the president and engineering manager for Ibis Engineering;

Edwin “Scooter” Lofton, a Horseshoe Bay resident who is the owner of Treo Signature Homes;

Carroll Pruitt, an Azle resident who is the president and cheif executive officer of Pruitt Consulting Inc.;

W.F. “Dubb” Smith, a Dripping Springs resident who is the president of the W.F. Smith Company, an appraisal and consulting firm.

Scholl’s reappointment, along with the appointments and reappointments of Pruitt, Arnold, Hoffman, Lofton, and Smith, is set to expire in February 2024. The reappointments of Brown, Jones, Kurien, Martin, McDonald, and Shang are set to expire in February 2023.