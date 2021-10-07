Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeals FEMA’s denial of emergency disaster declaration for border situation

Governor Greg Abbott is joined by 9 other GOP governors Wednesday in Mission, TX, to demand action from the Biden administration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Nexstar photo/KVEO)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of an emergency disaster declaration for the situation at the Texas-Mexico border.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials state that the request was initially submitted Sept. 20 and after the request was denied on Sept. 29, the office appealed the decision. The request claims that the federal government failed “to enforce immigration laws” and failed “to halt illegal crossings on federal property” which led to “substantial burdens on local and state resources.”

“Texas will stand with the federal government in responding to this border crisis, but should not have to stand alone or withstand the financial burden without federal assistance,” the letter reads. “This crisis has taken a serious toll on the Texas border communities, first responders, and the local non-profit sector. Local officials and Texas citizens are fatigued and running out of resources to respond to the ongoing border crisis. The citizens of Texas are resilient and will continue to respond, recover, and mitigate against this crisis, but in order to expedite this process, federal assistance is needed for these vulnerable populations.”

According to the release, Abbott’s office states that border-related decisions which have recently occurred include: