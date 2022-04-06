AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the state intends to take action to continue border security after President Joe Biden’s administration recently decided to end Title 42 expulsions.

According to a news release, Abbott said that officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are projecting as many as 18,000 migrant apprehensions per day after Title 42 ends, which officials believe would indicate more than “half a million illegal border crossings per month.”

“With the end of Title 42 expulsions looming next month, Texas will immediately begin taking unprecedented action to do what no state has done in American history to secure our border,” Abbott said in the release. “The new strategies announced today and next week will further strengthen our already robust response to the Biden border disaster, and we will use any and all lawful powers to curtail the flow of drugs, human traffickers, illegal immigrants, weapons, and other contraband into Texas.”

Abbott said in the release that he has directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management to charter buses and flights “to transport migrants who have been processed and released from federal custody to Washington D.C.” To board, a migrant “must volunteer to be transported and show documentation.”

Other strategies that the state is imposing include:

Directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct “enhanced safety inspections of vehicles as they cross international ports of entry into Texas.”

Preparing additional boat blockades and deploying razor-wire at low-water crossings and high-traffic areas.

“The State of Texas will continue to evaluate the threat posed by the end of Title 42 expulsions and announce additional action in the coming weeks to respond to the expected surge in illegal immigration,” the release said.