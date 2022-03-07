AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott recently sent a letter to officials with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), aiming to create a task force to help districts throughout the state to address staffing shortages.

According to the letter, sent to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on Monday, Abbott is requesting the task force look at the challenges that teacher vacancies are causing districts throughout the state, explore the best practices for addressing the staff shortages and researching flexible options for certification, placement and hiring.

“I am directing the Texas Education Agency to immediately create a task force to help school districts address the ongoing staffing shortages they face,” the letter said. “Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students. This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher.”

The aim of the task force is to develop recommendations for regulatory changes, as well as changes to other TEA policies, and provide an update on TEA initiatives that could impact the ongoing shortage challenges. Abbott said the “ongoing and increasing” shortage of both full-time and substitute teachers ” demands a thoughtful, creative conversation to develop strategies to attract, train and retain the teachers our students need.”