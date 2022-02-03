AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s severe winter weather situation during a news conference Thursday.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott reported Thursday that 27 state agencies are responding to the storm’s impact throughout the state, also stressing that the state’s power grid is “fully functioning and continues to be reliable.”

“The State of Texas has deployed a plethora of resources to ensure our communities have the support they need to respond to this storm,” Abbott said in the release. “Texas is experiencing one of the most significant ice events in decades, but we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure that our power grid continues to function reliably despite treacherous weather conditions. As we continue to face freezing temperatures, precipitation, and other dangerous elements, I urge Texans to be prepared and heed the guidance of their local officials as we all work together to keep people safe.”

While officials expect the precipitation to slow down over the next day, officials expect other weather impacts, including wind chill, to continue to impact state residents going into the weekend. The release states that travel continues to be discouraged with icy conditions on roadways, with the Texas Department of Transportation focusing on clearing and de-icing roads.

Officials state that there have been reports of localized power outages because of the severe winter weather as well as heavy winds. In the release, officials say that more than 10,000 linemen are on the ground assisting with the power issues, with an additional 2,000 linemen being deployed from outside the state. Officials also stated that the state’s power grid is not experiencing any issues. State officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management also reported that mass care teams have opened 185 warming centers across the state, with 156 on standby.