AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that this week serves as the 2022 Economic Development Week throughout the state.

According to the release from Abbott’s office, this week aims to help recognize the role local, regional and statewide economic development teams have in job creation, business expansion as well as business retention throughout the state. Officials said that Texas has been named the Best State for Business 18 years in a row and the state has received the Governor’s Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects for the last 10 years.

“The Texas economy is the economic engine of America, and we take pride in our diverse, highly skilled workforce and the endless business opportunities that exist right here in the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in the release. “These economic achievements would not be possible without the many economic development organizations across the state that are committed to creating jobs, spurring innovation, and investing in our great communities. Our state and our economy continue to reach new heights thanks to your efforts. It is clear that the Lone Star State is the best state for business, and by working together, we will continue to keep Texas the best state to live, to work and to raise a family.”

Abbott also said in the proclamation that the 2022 Economic Development Week also helps recognize individuals who want to help grow the state’s economic impact.

“At this time, I encourage all Texans to actively support local businesses and recognize the crucial role they play in improving the quality of life in communities across the state,” the proclamation reads. “Together, we will continue to build a better and more prosperous future for all Texans.”