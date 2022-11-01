AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission extended the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of November.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $334.5 million in SNAP benefits for the month of November. These funds are expected to help around 1.6 million Texas households.

“Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families,” Abbott said in the release. “The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of their loved ones.”

According to the release, the commission received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments and should appear in the citizen’s accounts by Nov. 30.

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope these additional allotments provide nourishing meals to Texans in need,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release.

For more information, visit the Your Texas Benefits website or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile application.