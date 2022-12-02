AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December. Officials said this allotment is expected to help around 1.6 million Texas households.

“Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food,” Abbott said in the release. “By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we’re ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season.”

Officials said this allotment is in addition to the more than $9 billion in benefits provided to Texas residents since April 2020. SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in the state.

“We’re thankful to have an opportunity to help Texans provide for their families throughout the holidays,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release.

Officials said all SNAP households are expected to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, which should appear in recipients’ accounts by Dec. 31. For more information, visit the state’s website.